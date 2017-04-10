Skip to main content
Financial Incentives for Steering Education and Training

Report

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264272415-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
Getting Skills Right
Cite this content as:

OECD (2017), Financial Incentives for Steering Education and Training, Getting Skills Right, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264272415-en.
