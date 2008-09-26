Skip to main content
Final Report of the Development of an International Adult Learning Module (OECD AL Module)

Recommendations on Methods, Concepts and Questions in International Adult Learning Surveys
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/236208471741
Helmut Kuwan, Ann-Charlotte Larsson
OECD Education Working Papers
Kuwan, H. and A. Larsson (2008), “Final Report of the Development of an International Adult Learning Module (OECD AL Module): Recommendations on Methods, Concepts and Questions in International Adult Learning Surveys”, OECD Education Working Papers, No. 21, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/236208471741.
