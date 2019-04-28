The OECD reviews national and sector-specific public procurement regimes, to guide and support countries in combatting collusive practices. This review analyses the procurement practices in Argentina's in the public works sector to help the country step up its fight against bid rigging.
Fighting bid rigging in the procurement of public works in Argentina
Report
Competition Law and Policy Reviews
Abstract
