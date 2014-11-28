Skip to main content
Fertiliser and Biofuel Policies in the Global Agricultural Supply Chain

Implications for Agricultural Markets and Farm Incomes
Policy paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jxsr7tt3qf4-en
Authors
Martin von Lampe, Aikaterini Kavallari, Heleen Bartelings, Hans van Meijl, Martin Banse, Joanna Ilicic-Komorowska, Franziska Junker, Frank van Tongeren
Tags
OECD Food, Agriculture and Fisheries Papers
Cite this content as:

von Lampe, M. et al. (2014), “Fertiliser and Biofuel Policies in the Global Agricultural Supply Chain: Implications for Agricultural Markets and Farm Incomes”, OECD Food, Agriculture and Fisheries Papers, No. 69, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jxsr7tt3qf4-en.
