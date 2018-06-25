Skip to main content
Fear the walking dead

Zombie firms, spillovers and exit barriers
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/e6c6e51d-en
Authors
Ana Fontoura Gouveia, Christian Osterhold
OECD Productivity Working Papers
Fontoura Gouveia, A. and C. Osterhold (2018), “Fear the walking dead: Zombie firms, spillovers and exit barriers”, OECD Productivity Working Papers, No. 13, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/e6c6e51d-en.
