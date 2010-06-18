This Working Paper presents the work on farm level analysis of risk management environment, strategies and policies. Two types of results are presented: statistical indicators of risk exposure at the individual level, and micro model simulation results on risk management strategies.
Farm Level Analysis of Risk and Risk Management Strategies and Policies
Cross Country Analysis
Policy paper
OECD Food, Agriculture and Fisheries Papers
Abstract
