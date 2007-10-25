Skip to main content
Facilitating Trade and Structural Adjustment Chile

Experiences in Non-Member Economies
Policy paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/244288817625
Authors
Csilla Bartók, Osamu Onodera
Tags
OECD Trade Policy Papers
English
Cite this content as:

Bartók, C. and O. Onodera (2007), “Facilitating Trade and Structural Adjustment Chile: Experiences in Non-Member Economies”, OECD Trade Policy Papers, No. 56, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/244288817625.
