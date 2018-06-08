Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Faces of joblessness in Ireland

A People-centred perspective on employment barriers and policies
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/40958439-en
Authors
James Browne, Herwig Immervoll, Rodrigo Fernandez, Dirk Neumann, Daniele Pacifico, Céline Thévenot
Tags
OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Browne, J. et al. (2018), “Faces of joblessness in Ireland: A People-centred perspective on employment barriers and policies”, OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers, No. 209, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/40958439-en.
Go to top