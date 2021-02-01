Skip to main content
Faces of joblessness in Finland

A people-centred perspective on employment barriers and policies
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/ca3bc4a4-en
Authors
Emily Farchy, Herwig Immervoll
Tags
OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Farchy, E. and H. Immervoll (2021), “Faces of joblessness in Finland: A people-centred perspective on employment barriers and policies”, OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers, No. 258, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/ca3bc4a4-en.
