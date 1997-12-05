External Debt Statistics 1997

This annual report provides detailed information on the amount and composition of the external debt of each of 171 countries and territories (in effect, world-wide coverage of non-OECD countries) at the end of 1996, with corresponding revised figures for 1995. In addition, estimates are provided of the amortisation payments due by each country on long-term debt in 1997.



These data are reported to OECD by Member countries' governments and credit institutions, and the main international organisations. Common reporting rules together with timely reporting allow for comprehensive, consistent and up-to-date account of external debt, making this publication invaluable for international comparisons and country risk analysis.