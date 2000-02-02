External Debt Statistics 1999

External Debt Statistics provides detailed information on the amount and composition of the external debt of each of 173 countries and territories at the end of 1998, with corresponding revised figures for 1997. In addition, estimates are provided of the amortization payments due by each country on long-term debt in 1999.

These data are reported to the OECD by Member countries’ governments and credit institutions, and the main international organisations. Common reporting rules, together with timely reporting, allow for a comprehensive, consistent and up-to-date account of external debt, making this publication invaluable for all those interested in international comparisons and country risk analysis.