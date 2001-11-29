External Debt Statistics 2001

This annual report provides detailed information on the amount and composition of the external debt of each of 168 countries and territories at the end of 2000, with corresponding revised figures for 1999. In addition, estimates are provided of the amortisation payments due by each country on long-term debt in 2001.



These data are reported to the OECD by Member countries’ governments and credit institutions, and the main international organisations. Common reporting rules, together with timely reporting, allow for a comprehensive, consistent and up-to-date account of external debt, making this publication invaluable for all those interested in international comparisons and country risk analysis.

