This annual report provides detailed information on the amount and composition of the external debt of each of 173 countries and territories at the end of 1999, with corresponding revised figures for 1998. In addition, estimates are provided of the amortisation payments due by each country on long-term debt in 2000. These data are reported to the OECD by Member countries’ governments and credit institutions, and the main international organisations. Common reporting rules, together with timely reporting, allow for a comprehensive, consistent and up-to-date account of external debt, making this publication invaluable for all those interested in international comparisons and country risk analysis.
External Debt Statistics 2000
Main Aggregates
Report
External Debt Statistics
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
21 January 2003
-
29 November 2001
-
2 February 2000
-
13 January 1999
-
5 December 1997
Related publications
-
17 April 2024
-
7 March 2024
-
5 May 2023
-
30 March 2023
-
13 February 2023
-
10 November 2022
-
27 July 2022
-