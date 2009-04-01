Extensive Margins in Agriculture

This paper examines whether the growth in agricultural trade of 69 countries between 1996 and 2006 has taken place at the intensive or the extensive margin. The paper addresses the questions: have agricultural exports during this period expanded more through the intensive margin (more exports of established goods to traditional partners) or through the extensive margin (new trade flows in new products and/or to new partners)? At the intensive margin, do richer countries export greater volumes, or do they receive higher prices for their goods? At the extensive margin, are new trade flows the result of an expanded variety of products or the result of exporting established products to more destinations?