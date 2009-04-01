Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Extensive Margins in Agriculture

Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/224422031753
Authors
Peter S. Liapis
Tags
OECD Food, Agriculture and Fisheries Papers
Download PDF

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

Liapis, P. (2009), “Extensive Margins in Agriculture”, OECD Food, Agriculture and Fisheries Papers, No. 17, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/224422031753.
Go to top