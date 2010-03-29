Skip to main content
Export Restrictions on Strategic Raw Materials and Their Impact on Trade

Policy paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5kmh8pk441g8-en
Authors
Jane Korinek, Jeonghoi Kim
Tags
OECD Trade Policy Papers
Cite this content as:

Korinek, J. and J. Kim (2010), “Export Restrictions on Strategic Raw Materials and Their Impact on Trade”, OECD Trade Policy Papers, No. 95, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kmh8pk441g8-en.
