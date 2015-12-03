Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Exploring the Effect of Urban Structure on Individual Well-Being

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jrp6wcwqq5k-en
Authors
Zachary S. Brown, Walid Oueslati, Jérôme Silva
Tags
OECD Environment Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Brown, Z., W. Oueslati and J. Silva (2015), “Exploring the Effect of Urban Structure on Individual Well-Being”, OECD Environment Working Papers, No. 95, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jrp6wcwqq5k-en.
Go to top