Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Exploring the Complex Interaction Between Governance and Knowledge in Education

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k9flcx2l340-en
Authors
Mihály Fazekas, Tracey Burns
Tags
OECD Education Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Fazekas, M. and T. Burns (2012), “Exploring the Complex Interaction Between Governance and Knowledge in Education”, OECD Education Working Papers, No. 67, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k9flcx2l340-en.
Go to top