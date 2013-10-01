Skip to main content
Exploring Climate Finance Effectiveness

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jzb44nmnbd2-en
Authors
Jane Ellis, Randy Caruso, Stephanie Ockenden
Tags
OECD/IEA Climate Change Expert Group Papers
Cite this content as:

Ellis, J., R. Caruso and S. Ockenden (2013), “Exploring Climate Finance Effectiveness”, OECD/IEA Climate Change Expert Group Papers, No. 2013/04, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jzb44nmnbd2-en.
