Expanding Airport Capacity Under Constraints in Large Urban Areas

The German Experience
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k46n45fgtvc-en
Authors
Hans-martin Niemeier
Tags
International Transport Forum Discussion Papers
Niemeier, H. (2013), “Expanding Airport Capacity Under Constraints in Large Urban Areas: The German Experience”, International Transport Forum Discussion Papers, No. 2013/04, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k46n45fgtvc-en.
