Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Examining the Trade Effect of Certain Customs and Administrative Procedures

Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/278266703766
Authors
Norbert Wilson
Tags
OECD Trade Policy Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Wilson, N. (2007), “Examining the Trade Effect of Certain Customs and Administrative Procedures”, OECD Trade Policy Papers, No. 42, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/278266703766.
Go to top