Examining school context and its influence on teachers

linking Talis 2013 with PISA 2012 student data
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5js3f5fgkns4-en
Authors
Bruce Austin, Olusola O. Adesope, Brian F. French, Chad Gotch, Julie Bélanger, Katarzyna Kubacka
Tags
OECD Education Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Austin, B. et al. (2015), “Examining school context and its influence on teachers: linking Talis 2013 with PISA 2012 student data”, OECD Education Working Papers, No. 115, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5js3f5fgkns4-en.
