This report tracks the trajectory of SME finance from the aftermath of the global financial crisis to the more recent economic turmoil triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic. Highlighting key policy and regulatory responses, it examines initial counter-cyclical measures such as credit guarantees and direct lending, before moving on to discuss the evolution of policy approaches that emphasize equity and asset-based finance, the digitalization of financial services, and the importance of financial literacy for entrepreneurs. Drawing on OECD insights and the G20/OECD framework, it showcases the adaptability and resilience of SME financing strategies. Additionally, the report offers a timely analysis of the swift policy interventions deployed to support SMEs during the COVID-19 crisis, underscoring the crucial role of targeted liquidity and funding measures. Prepared for the G20's consideration, this report is a pivotal resource for policymakers aiming to bolster SME growth and financial resilience in challenging times.
Evolution and Trends in SME Finance Policies since the Global Financial Crisis
OECD SME and Entrepreneurship Papers