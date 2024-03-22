Skip to main content
Evaluation of Nigeria's Debt-Relief Experience (1985-1990)

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/728878867073
N. E. Ogbe
OECD Development Centre Working Papers
Ogbe, N. (1992), “Evaluation of Nigeria's Debt-Relief Experience (1985-1990)”, OECD Development Centre Working Papers, No. 55, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/728878867073.
