Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Evaluating the environmental impact of agricultural policies

Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/add0f27c-en
Authors
Ben Henderson, Jussi Lankoski
Tags
OECD Food, Agriculture and Fisheries Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Henderson, B. and J. Lankoski (2019), “Evaluating the environmental impact of agricultural policies”, OECD Food, Agriculture and Fisheries Papers, No. 130, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/add0f27c-en.
Go to top