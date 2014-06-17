Skip to main content
Evaluating Measurement Invariance of TALIS 2013 Complex Scales

Comparison between Continuous and Categorical Multiple-Group Confirmatory Factor Analyses
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jz2kbbvlb7k-en
Authors
Deana Desa
Tags
OECD Education Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Desa, D. (2014), “Evaluating Measurement Invariance of TALIS 2013 Complex Scales: Comparison between Continuous and Categorical Multiple-Group Confirmatory Factor Analyses”, OECD Education Working Papers, No. 103, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jz2kbbvlb7k-en.
