Evaluating dynamics, sources and drivers of productivity growth at the farm level

Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5f2d0601-en
Authors
Raushan Bokusheva, Lukáš Čechura
Tags
OECD Food, Agriculture and Fisheries Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Bokusheva, R. and L. Čechura (2017), “Evaluating dynamics, sources and drivers of productivity growth at the farm level”, OECD Food, Agriculture and Fisheries Papers, No. 106, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5f2d0601-en.
