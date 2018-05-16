Skip to main content
Estimating Ad Valorem Equivalents of Non-Tariff Measures

Combining Price-Based and Quantity-Based Approaches
Policy paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/f3cd5bdc-en
Olivier Cadot, Julien Gourdon, Frank van Tongeren
OECD Trade Policy Papers
Cadot, O., J. Gourdon and F. van Tongeren (2018), “Estimating Ad Valorem Equivalents of Non-Tariff Measures: Combining Price-Based and Quantity-Based Approaches”, OECD Trade Policy Papers, No. 215, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/f3cd5bdc-en.
