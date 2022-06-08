Skip to main content
ESG ratings and climate transition

An assessment of the alignment of E pillar scores and metrics
Policy paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/2fa21143-en
OECD
OECD Business and Finance Policy Papers
OECD (2022), “ESG ratings and climate transition: An assessment of the alignment of E pillar scores and metrics”, OECD Business and Finance Policy Papers, No. 6, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/2fa21143-en.
