Environmental Co-benefits and Stacking in Environmental Markets

Policy paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5js6g5khdvhj-en
Authors
Jussi Lankoski, Markku Ollikainen, Elizabeth Marshall, Marcel Aillery
Tags
OECD Food, Agriculture and Fisheries Papers
Cite this content as:

Lankoski, J. et al. (2015), “Environmental Co-benefits and Stacking in Environmental Markets”, OECD Food, Agriculture and Fisheries Papers, No. 72, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5js6g5khdvhj-en.
