Few studies have systematically examined the relationship between the creation of new firms and local economic development -- yet it is a universal concern for central and local governments wishing to combat localised economic distress. This book examines the principal routes through which enterprise creation can have a positive impact on local economies. Recommendations cover three thematic areas: strategy, finance and programme design. The book is for investment agencies, entrepreneurs seeking to invest locally and economists in the corporate sector.

"Overall, this is an excellent overview of the key issues concerning entrepreneurship and local economic development. While primarily aimed at the pragmatic policymakers, who will find it extremely valuable, it also has the rigor and breadth to interest researchers and students."

Ronald McQuaid

Employment Research Institute

Napier University, Edinburgh, UK

JOURNAL OF REGIONAL SCIENCE, VOL. 44, NO. 3, 2004