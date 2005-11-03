Skip to main content
Enterprise Policy Performance Assessment: Bosnia and Herzegovina 2005

Report

https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264011380-en
OECD
Enterprise Policy Performance Assessment
OECD (2005), Enterprise Policy Performance Assessment: Bosnia and Herzegovina 2005, Enterprise Policy Performance Assessment, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264011380-en.
