The OECD/EBRD Enterprise Policy Performance Assessment for Bosnia and Herzegovina presents an overall assessment of the business environment for SMEs. It assesses the conditions regarding the institutional framework, the rule of law, tax policy, financial services availability, advisory services availability, business incubators, and access to education and technology.
Enterprise Policy Performance Assessment: Bosnia and Herzegovina 2005
