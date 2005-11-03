The EPPA 2004 indicates that, since the completion of the previous EPPA report in March 2003, Serbia has made progress in implementing better policies for the SME sector. The overall picture is that of a gradual, but limited and uneven progress over the broad spectrum of the seven policy dimensions covered by the EPPA report...
Enterprise Policy Performance Assessment: Republic of Serbia, Serbia and Montenegro 2005
Report
Enterprise Policy Performance Assessment
Abstract
