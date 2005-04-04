This Enterprise Policy Performance Assessment report is presented as an independent and constructive contribution to the debate on enterprise policy in Albania, bringing forward the views of the small business sector and providing a set of priority actions and policy recommendations to the government and the small business community.
Enterprise Policy Performance Assessment: Republic of Albania 2005
Report
Enterprise Policy Performance Assessment
Abstract
