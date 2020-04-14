Many governments are taking unprecedented measures to track, trace and contain the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), by turning to digital technologies and advanced analytics to collect, process and share data for effective front-line responses. Policy makers, in consultation with privacy enforcement authorities, must assess the possible trade-offs in data utilisation during this crisis (reconciling the risks and benefits), but must ensure that any extraordinary measures are proportionate to the risks and are implemented with full transparency, accountability and a commitment to immediately cease or reverse exceptional uses of data when the crisis is over.
Ensuring data privacy as we battle COVID-19
Policy paper
OECD Policy Responses to Coronavirus (COVID-19)
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Policy paper20 January 2023
-
Policy paper11 October 2022
-
-
Policy paper30 August 2022
-
21 April 2022
-
4 April 2022
-
Policy paper17 March 2022
-
Policy paper17 March 2022
Related publications
-
20 June 2024
-
18 June 2024
-
Working paper7 June 2024
-
14 May 2024
-
6 May 2024
-
Policy paper26 April 2024
-
24 April 2024
-
24 April 2024