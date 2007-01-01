Skip to main content
Enlargement of the European Union

An Analysis of the Negotiations for Countries of the Western Balkans
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5kml60qztg21-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
SIGMA Papers
Cite this content as:

OECD (2007), “Enlargement of the European Union: An Analysis of the Negotiations for Countries of the Western Balkans”, SIGMA Papers, No. 37, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kml60qztg21-en.
