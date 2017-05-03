Enhancing transparency of climate finance under the Paris Agreement

An enhanced transparency framework will be a central component of the post-2020 international climate policy regime under the Paris Agreement. This paper explores the issue of transparency of climate finance information in the context of climate finance goals under the United Nations’ Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). The transparency framework of the Paris Agreement covers only a subset of climate finance, i.e. finance provided and mobilised by developed countries for developing countries, climate finance provided and mobilised by “other” countries for developing countries, as well as climate finance received by developing countries. This paper focuses on data collection, reporting and review of these elements, and explores how the transparency of information on climate finance provided and mobilised could be improved from current arrangements in order to meet the aims set out in the Paris Agreement.