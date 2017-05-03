Skip to main content
Enhancing transparency of climate change mitigation under the Paris Agreement

Lessons from experience
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/a634dc1f-en
Authors
Gregory Briner, Sara Moarif
Tags
OECD/IEA Climate Change Expert Group Papers
Cite this content as:

Briner, G. and S. Moarif (2017), “Enhancing transparency of climate change mitigation under the Paris Agreement: Lessons from experience”, OECD/IEA Climate Change Expert Group Papers, No. 2016/04, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/a634dc1f-en.
