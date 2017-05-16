Skip to main content
Engaging the Private Sector for Green Growth and Climate Action

An Overview of Development Co-Operation Efforts
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/85b52daf-en
Authors
Naeeda Crishna Morgado, Bérénice Lasfargues
Tags
OECD Development Co-operation Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Crishna Morgado, N. and B. Lasfargues (2017), “Engaging the Private Sector for Green Growth and Climate Action: An Overview of Development Co-Operation Efforts”, OECD Development Co-operation Working Papers, No. 34, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/85b52daf-en.
