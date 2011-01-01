Skip to main content
Energy Transition for Industry: India and the Global Context

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5kgk7w8phwf2-en
Authors
Nathalie Trudeau, Cecilia Tam, Dagmar Graczyk, Peter Taylor
Tags
IEA Energy Papers
Cite this content as:

Trudeau, N. et al. (2011), “Energy Transition for Industry: India and the Global Context”, IEA Energy Papers, No. 2011/02, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kgk7w8phwf2-en.
