Energy Transition for Industry: India and the Global Context

For India to play its part in helping to realise deep cuts in global CO2 emissions by the middle of the 21st century, it will need to achieve rapid economic development over the next 40 years with only a very small increase in emissions. Currently there is no precedent for such a low-CO2 development path. The challenge for India will be to achieve strong economic growth while improving energy security, but without locking in high emissions. This information paper further develops the analysis presented in the India chapter of ‘Energy Technology Perspectives 2010’ and provides insights on the implications of achieving deep energy and CO2 emission cuts in the industrial sector both for India and globally. It investigates the least-cost combination of options that can significantly reduce energy and CO2 emissions in India’s industrial sector, while enabling the Indian economy to continue to grow and alleviate energy poverty.