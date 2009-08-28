Energy Statistics of Non-OECD Countries 2009

This volume contains data for 2006 and 2007 on energy supply and consumption in original units for coal, oil, gas, electricity, heat, renewables and waste for over 100 non-OECD countries. Historical tables summarise data on production, trade, final consumption and oil demand by product. The book includes definitions of products and flows and explanatory notes on the individual country data. In the 2009 edition of Energy Balances of Non-OECD Countries, the sister volume of this publication, the data are presented as comprehensive energy balances expressed in tonnes of oil equivalent.