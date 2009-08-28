This volume contains data for 2006 and 2007 on energy supply and consumption in original units for coal, oil, gas, electricity, heat, renewables and waste for over 100 non-OECD countries. Historical tables summarise data on production, trade, final consumption and oil demand by product. The book includes definitions of products and flows and explanatory notes on the individual country data. In the 2009 edition of Energy Balances of Non-OECD Countries, the sister volume of this publication, the data are presented as comprehensive energy balances expressed in tonnes of oil equivalent.
Energy Statistics of Non-OECD Countries 2009
Report
Energy Statistics of Non-OECD Countries
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
1 August 2008
-
25 July 2007
-
27 July 2006
-
30 July 2005
-
30 August 2004
-
5 September 2003
-
18 September 2002
-
25 January 2002
Related publications
-
10 June 2024
-
Working paper27 May 2024
-
-
11 December 2023
-
7 December 2023
-
6 December 2023
-
5 December 2023
-
Report5 December 2023