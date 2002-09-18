This annual publication contains - for over 100 non-OECD countries and regions - data on energy supply and demand for coal, oil, gas, electricity, heat, combustible renewables and waste. Historical tables summarise data on production, trade and consumption of coals, crude oil and oil products, natural gas, electricity, heat and renewables. Each issue includes definitions of products and flows and explanatory notes on individual country data. In Energy Balances of Non-OECD Countries, the sister volume of this publication, the data are presented as comprehensive energy balances expressed in million tonnes of oil equivalent.
Energy Statistics of Non-OECD Countries 2002
Report
Energy Statistics of Non-OECD Countries
