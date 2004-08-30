Energy Statistics of Non-OECD Countries 2004

This volume contains data on energy supply and consumption in original units for coal, oil, gas, electricity, heat, renewables and waste for over 100 non-OECD countries. Historical tables summarise data on production, trade and final consumption. The book includes definitions of products and flows and explanatory notes on the individual country data. In Energy Balances of Non-OECD Countries 2001-2002, the sister volume of this publication, the data are presented as comprehensive energy balances expressed in tonnes of oil equivalent.