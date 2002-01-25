Energy Statistics of Non-OECD Countries 2001

This publication is the third edition of a new IEA publication offering the same in-depth statistical coverage in original units as the homonymous publication covering OECD countries. It shows data for over 100 non-OECD countries and regions, including developing countries and economies in transition, Central and Eastern European countries and the former USSR. It contains data on energy supply and demand for coal, oil, gas, electricity, heat, combustible renewables and waste. Historical tables summarise data on production, trade and consumption of coals, crude oil and oil products, natural gas, electricity, heat and renewables. Each issue includes definitions of products and flows and explanatory notes on individual country data. In Energy Balances of Non-OECD Countries, the sister volume of this publication, the data are presented as comprehensive energy balances expressed in million tonnes of oil equivalent.