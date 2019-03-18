Skip to main content
Encouraging policy change for sustainable and resilient fisheries

Policy paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/31f15060-en
Claire Delpeuch, Barbara Hutniczak
OECD Food, Agriculture and Fisheries Papers
Delpeuch, C. and B. Hutniczak (2019), “Encouraging policy change for sustainable and resilient fisheries”, OECD Food, Agriculture and Fisheries Papers, No. 127, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/31f15060-en.
