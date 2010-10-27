. Developing countries will account for almost all the increase in the world's labour force over the next 25 years; most countries, especially in Africa, will experience very rapid labour force growth. . Labour-intensive development has been spectacularly successful in some countries and others have begun to emulate them. Nevertheless, many countries still need to rethink policies and programmes in the light of the increasing urgency of employment creation. .The poor and the unemployed have much to gain from labour-intensive development, but fears about the short-term impact of reforms may cause them to oppose change. . Carefully targeted programmes of public works and food security measures implemented early in the reform process, plus improved incentives for farmers, may be essential for the popular support of reform.
Employment Creation and Development Strategy
Policy paper
OECD Development Centre Policy Briefs
Abstract
