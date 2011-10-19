Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Employment and the Political Economy of Trade

A Structured Review of the Literature
Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5kg3nh4jlv0x-en
Authors
Craig VanGrasstek
Tags
OECD Trade Policy Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

VanGrasstek, C. (2011), “Employment and the Political Economy of Trade: A Structured Review of the Literature”, OECD Trade Policy Papers, No. 133, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kg3nh4jlv0x-en.
Go to top