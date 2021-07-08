Skip to main content
Employee training and firm performance

Evidence from ESF grant applications
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/dbbafcc4-en
Pedro S. Martins
OECD Productivity Working Papers
Martins, P. (2021), “Employee training and firm performance: Evidence from ESF grant applications”, OECD Productivity Working Papers, No. 23, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/dbbafcc4-en.
