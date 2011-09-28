This document intends to prioritise the sectors of the chemical industry for which more refined ESDs should be developed, provides key concepts and tools which are instrumental in the production of ESDs for the chemical industry such as life cycle stages, factors influencing emissions and release quantification methods. This document will be a starting point for the development of ESDs for the chemical industry.
Emission Scenario Document on the Chemical Industry
Report
Series on Emission Scenario Documents
Abstract
