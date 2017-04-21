Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Emerging providers’ international co-operation for development

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/15d6a3c7-en
Authors
Julia Benn, Willem Luijkx
Tags
OECD Development Co-operation Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Benn, J. and W. Luijkx (2017), “Emerging providers’ international co-operation for development”, OECD Development Co-operation Working Papers, No. 33, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/15d6a3c7-en.
Go to top