Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Emerging Opportunities in the West African Food Economy

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jlvfj4968jb-en
Authors
Thomas Allen, Philipp Heinrigs
Tags
West African Papers
Download PDF

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

Allen, T. and P. Heinrigs (2016), “Emerging Opportunities in the West African Food Economy”, West African Papers, No. 1, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jlvfj4968jb-en.
Go to top